Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Oct. 28, including the following:
12:31 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash with medical transport, no further information available.
1:24 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
3:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., trash can fire.
6:25 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 41 Safford Drive, fire alarm.
12:10 p.m. Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash with medical transports, no further information available.
2:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Ash Brook Road, reported gas odor in the building.
2:44 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:37 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 100 Birch Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:06 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., service call.
6:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
7:07 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, motor vehicle crash with medical transports, no further information available.
7:33 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 26 South Main St., fire alarm.
11:50 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 4 Garden Way, reported structure fire that turned out to be an electrical issue causing smoke in the building.