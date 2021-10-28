In addition to several calls for downed trees, wires and transformers, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Oct. 27, including the following:
6:01 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.
7:52 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Conant Way, service call.
8:56 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 83 Grove St., carbon monoxide call.
9:14 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 24 Whitney Drive, fire alarm.
3:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
4:05 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 168 High St. to extinguish a scheduled burn at the town recycling center.
4:46 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Meadow Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:10 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
9:22 p.m. Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:39 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Cornwell Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.