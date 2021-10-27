Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Oct. 26, including the following:
6:02 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:28 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 458 Cheshire Turnpike, odor investigation.
10:27 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 84 Webb Depot Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:57 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
5:02 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Old Town Farm Road, odor investigation.
7:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., service call.
10:04 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Bigelow Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:54 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 27 Northfield Road, reported structure fire, burnt wire in the wall, no significant damage or injuries.
10:56 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 1038 Route 12A, appliance call.