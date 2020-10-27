Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 26, including the following:
7:56 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 310 Marlboro St., 5- to 10-gallon oil spill.
11:50 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Grove St., fire alarm.
1:29 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 50 School St. Extension, fire alarm.
4:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 543 Washington St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:14 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 23 Goodell Ave., permitted burn.
7:24 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 797 Forest Road, odor investigation.
8:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Felt Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.