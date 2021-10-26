Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 25, including the following:
12:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 167 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
8:19 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 7 Hemlock Ave., fire alarm.
10:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 125 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
1:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., service call.
1:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
4:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Monument Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:20 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., service call.
11:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 21 High St., tree/wires/transformer.