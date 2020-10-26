Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Oct. 23–25, including the following:
Friday
2:41 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., vehicle crash into guardrail, one person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries.
6:48 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 341 N.H. Route 9, fire alarm.
7:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 97 Appleton St., fire alarm.
9:05 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 220 Old Dublin Road, fire alarm.
10:20 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1676 Route 9, odor investigation.
11:46 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 U.S. Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:10 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1 Lake Road, wilderness/tech rescue for person with ankle injury at Monadnock State Park.
5:05 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Gilmore Pond Road, fire alarm.
5:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Gemini Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
5:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Oriole Ave., fire alarm.
7:29 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 284 N.H. Route 12 N, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.
Saturday
10:58 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 585 N.H. Route 119 W, fire alarm.
12:34 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 53 Brattleboro Road, odor investigation.
12:37 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 636 Warwick Road, kitchen appliance with smoke.
1:44 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 69 Northfield Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:30 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Old Mountain Turnpike Road, accidental vehicle crash detection, no crash.
3:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 695 East Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 440 Elm St., tree/wires/transformer call.
6:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 91 Wilber St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Winchester St., pedestrian struck by vehicle, no medical transport.
8:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Howard St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:32 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 7 Frye Hill Road, mutual aid call.
10:09 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 336 Woodbound Road, vehicle crash into tree, one person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor shoulder injury.
11:12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 U.S. Route 202, tire fire.
Sunday
12:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
8:27 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
10:27 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 61 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.
12:05 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 216 Atherton Hill Road, fire alarm.
4:53 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1035 Route 12, 25-gallon gasoline spill at Mac’s Convenience Store.
5:44 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 9 Fry Hill, mutual aid call.