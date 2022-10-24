Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23, including:
Friday
2:31 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Apple Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:38 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One medically transported to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
12:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
12:54 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 123 Gilsum St., service call.
3:08 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, vehicle fire. Tractor fire.
3:28 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Safford Drive, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 630 Park Ave., odor investigation. Sewer/gas odor in building.
5:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Railroad St., service call.
6:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Island Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:05 p.m, Alstead Fire Department to Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
Saturday
6:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Washington St., service call.
1:09 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 144 University Drive, service call.
1:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 144 University Drive, service call.
2:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:56 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
3:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, wilderness/tech rescue. Subject needed help climbing embankment on foot.
5:25 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 2nd N.H. Turnpike, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:55 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to North Hinsdale Road, vehicle crash. Two medically transported to Cheshire Medical Center, single-vehicle crash; no further information available.
7:01 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 11 Beech Road, appliance call. Oven fire.
8:04 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 19 Webber Lane, fire alarm.
9:54 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:07 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Main Street, pile of leaves were on fire; put out quickly.
12:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, pile of leaves on fire; put out quickly.
1:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 13 McKinley St., fire alarm.
2:03 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 35 Hackler Drive, fire alarm.
2:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Krif Road, fire alarm.
3:04 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Main Street, multiple objects on fire; put out quickly.
5:07 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to University Drive, unattended fire; put out soon after arrival.
8:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., service call.
8:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 661 Main St., service call.
1:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Krif Road, fire alarm.
4:33 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to South Drive, vehicle crash; no medical transport.
4:54 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 126 Pondview Road, fire alarm.
5:49 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 22 South Drive, fire alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.