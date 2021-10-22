Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Oct. 21, including the following:
2:54 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 27 Masquanipi Drive, gas investigation.
7:44 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick Road, assist other agency.
7:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Woodburn St., gas investigation.
10:54 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 620 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
1:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
2:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:50 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 112 Brook St., fire alarm.
3:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, brush/smoke investigation.