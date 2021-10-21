Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Oct. 20, including the following:
2:23 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash. One person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital. No further information available.
6:05 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:51 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash, pedestrian struck by vehicle. One person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital. No further information available.
10:39 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 116 Main St., fire alarm.
11:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 207 Emerald St., service call.
11:24 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 15 Kendall Cove Road, fire alarm.
11:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Main St., LP gas at the college.
3:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 147 Woodbound Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:32 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:33 p.m., Troy Fire Department to South Street, brush/smoke investigation.
6:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
6:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
6:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ridgewood Avenue, brush/smoke investigation.
7:03 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 88 Crescent Lake Road, fire alarm.
8:09 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to South Village Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 176 Main St., service call.
9:16 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 17 Nancy’s Way, fire alarm.
11:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 210 Prescott Hill Road, fire alarm.