Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Oct. 20, including the following:
1:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
3:07 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1 Monadnock Highway, hazmat call, fuel spill from tractor-trailer truck led to road closure for multiple hours.
9:15 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 45 Main St., fire alarm.
9:28 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 1 Holden Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:45 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 143 Water St., carbon monoxide call.
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 47 Sesame St., odor investigation.
2:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
2:12 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 15 Frost St., fire alarm.
2:16 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 365 Elm Ave., propane odor reported in building, no leak found.
3:14 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 1 Forest Road, vehicle went off the road after driver had a medical issue, driver transported to Cheshire Medical Center as a precaution with no apparent injuries.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Butler Court, fire alarm.
7:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
11:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Court, fire alarm.