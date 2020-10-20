Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 19, including the following:
7:33 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 45 Main St., fire alarm.
10:25 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, service call.
11:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.
11:40 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 75 Nash Corner Road, carbon monoxide call.
1 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Kit St., service call.
1:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Washington St., single-vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., two-vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:31 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Atkinson St., issue with wood stove, no injuries or damage.
10:08 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 8 N.H. Route 12 N, could not find reported fire.