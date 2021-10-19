Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 18, including:
6:20 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 37 Monument Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 333 Winchester St., report of smoke in the building, none found.
10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 796 Court St., fire alarm.
10:04 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 49 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
10:33 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 382 Flat Roof Mill Road, resident smelled smoke, none found.
1:08 p.m., Keene Fire department to 69 Washington St., fire alarm.
1:49 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:57 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 88 River St., fire alarm.
4:53 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.