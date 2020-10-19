Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Oct. 16-18, including the following:
Friday
3:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Elliot St., fire alarm.
9:38 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Main Street, hazmat call, about 10 gallons of oil spilled in the river and was cleaned up.
10:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
2:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, motor vehicle crash, vehicle into a utility pole, no medical transports.
2:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, disabled vehicle.
3:32 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Piney Woods Road, motor vehicle crash into a tree, no medical transports.
4:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 60 Old Troy Road, fire alarm.
5:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., fire alarm.
6:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:40 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 504 Francestown Road, fire contained to a chimney.
10:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
Saturday
1:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
2:05 a.m., Troy Fire Department to West Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:25 a.m., Troy Fire Department to West Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:50 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Angier Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:11 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Queen Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:23 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
7:18 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:18 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:01 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Horse Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:48 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 123A, service call.
1:44 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:03 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Main St., smell of gas reported in the area.
5:02 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 539 Main St., electrical hazard.
6:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 223 Winchester St., service call.
8:11 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:46 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Beaver Dam Road, small debris fire in the road.
6:58 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Hinsdale Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 168 Kennedy Drive, appliance call for an issue with an electrical outlet.
11:25 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 30 Beaver Lake Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
12:52 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Pond Woods Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:47 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 236 Main St., fire alarm.
6:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 511 Washington St., reported chimney fire, no fire found.
7:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
7:49 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash with a deer, no medical transports.
9:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 51 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
10:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Hillside Ave., carbon monoxide call.
11:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.
11:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, brush/smoke investigation.