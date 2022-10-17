Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Oct. 14 to 16, including:
Friday
1:35 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Partridge Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:44 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:16 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 116 Rocky Hill Road, fire alarm.
8:01 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Spring Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:09 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, no further information available.
10:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 134 Davis St., fire alarm.
10:28 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 142 Forestview Drive, fire alarm.
10:51 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 35 Camel Court, fire alarm.
10:56 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 12 Elm St., fire alarm.
2:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
3:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
3:28 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:37 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 86 Owls Hill Road, carbon monoxide; nothing found.
5:53 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 140 Route 9, vehicle fire. Turned out to be an overheated vehicle.
6:26 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 134 Fall Mountain Regional High School Road, fire alarm.
7:19 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Davidson Road, fire alarm.
11:39 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Depot St., fire alarm.
11:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Shaw Hill Road, vehicle crash; no medical transport.
Saturday
1:30 a.m., Winchester Fire department to Jantti Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
7:49 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
8:12 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 19 Great Meadow Ferry Road, fire alarm.
9:57 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Glebe Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
12:43 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce drive, fire alarm.
1:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center for minor injuries.
3:05 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be an illegal burn.
3:09 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Bigelow Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be an illegal burn.
3:27 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
8:38 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Bigelow Hill Road, structure fire. Garage fire that was under control and extinguished soon after arrival.
10:36 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 49 Owens Drive, wilderness/tech rescue. ATV accident. Woman transported to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, according to Fire Chief Bill Gould. No further information available.
Sunday
3:41 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Highland Drive, carbon monoxide alarm.
6:03 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:55 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 144 University Drive, other.
12:15 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 148 Route 202, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:29 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 54 Page Road, fire alarm.
3:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
7:06 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
