Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Oct. 15, including the following:
12:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., assisting another agency.
1:23 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Sheila Avenue, vehicle crash, at least one person transported to receive medical treatment. No additional information was available.
4:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., service call.
10:55 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 51 Old Homestead Highway, appliance fire, no injuries.
12:38 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 930 Glebe Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive medical treatment for minor injuries.
2:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Daniels Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, service call.
9:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Lucinda Terrace, fire alarm.
9:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 253 Wellington Road, outside fire.