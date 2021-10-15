Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Oct. 14, including the following:

12:54 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.

1:36 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.

7:31 a.m. Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., municipal fire system alarm.

11:07 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1076 West Swanzey Road, brush/smoke investigation.

11:11 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.

12:01 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Hinsdale Heights, tree/wires/transformer.

4:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 24 Cutter Hill Road, fire alarm.

7:02 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Hinsdale Road, motorcycle crash. One person transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.

