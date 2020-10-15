Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Oct. 14, including the following:
8:15 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 51 Grove St., service call.
9:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
10:19 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 53 Elmwood Road, fire alarm.
1:53 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 210 Prescott Hill Road, fire alarm.
2:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 22 James Road, carbon monoxide call.
4:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 West St., service call.
4:43 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries.
6:19 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:42 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 451 Warwick Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Elliot St., appliance call for a piece of plastic burning on a stove.