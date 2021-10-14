Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Oct. 13, including the following:

8:46 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 125 Dublin Road, fire alarm.

11:02 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, gas investigation.

11:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.

3:42 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Flat Roof Mill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

3:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Old Gilsum Road, wilderness/tech rescue of hiker near Goose Pond, no injuries reported.

4 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Skyview Circle, fire alarm.

4:11 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to High Street, service call.

6:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 2 Connor Court, electrical hazard.

7 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, two medical transports, non-life-threatening injuries.

10:04 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 148 Route 202, odor investigation.

