Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Oct. 13, including the following:
6:38 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 11 Richmond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:08 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 724 Main St., train-car fire in rail yard.
2:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 118 Mountain Road, assist other agency.
2:26 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 146 N.H. Route 119 West, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:47 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
3:56 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 29 Lower Cemetery Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:25 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Old Sharon Road, service call.
9:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 301 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
10:21 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 N.H. Route 119, odor investigation.