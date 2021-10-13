Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Oct. 12, including the following:
4:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Grove St., odor investigation.
4:55 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 98 Crestview Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:43 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Main St., fire alarm.
9:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Appian Way, fire alarm.
1:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
2:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 134 Davis St., fire alarm.
2:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, odor investigation.
3:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Pheasant Drive, service call.
3:37 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 41 Safford Drive, fire alarm.
4:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 435 Winchester St., fire alarm.
4:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 73 Main St., fire alarm.
4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
5:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 22 Suburban Acres, gas investigation.
7:28 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 210 Tower Hill Road, assist other agency.
11:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 591 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.