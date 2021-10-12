Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 11, including the following:
2:23 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 34 Main St., fire alarm.
8:51 a.m., Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid to 0 Stanhope Ave., service call.
9 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:56 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Hospital Court, fire alarm.
11 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Main Street, vehicle crash, at least one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
11:31 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.
1:06 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1225 Main St., fire alarm.
4:05 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Citizens Way, fire alarm.
5:57 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 228 Bennington Road, carbon monoxide call.
6:34 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 26 Kiniry St., service call.
6:41 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 School St., fire alarm.
7:29 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 16 Vilas Road, odor investigation.
9:32 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 608 Francestown Road, fire alarm.