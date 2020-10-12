Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9-11, including the following:
Friday
8:00 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, minor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:17 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 363 Spring Hill Road, odor investigation.
10:06 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, one medical transport with minor injuries.
2:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Patridgeberry Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
3:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.
7:20 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 242 Marcy Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:37 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 30 Longwood Drive, reported structure fire, electrical issue, no damage or injuries reported.
10:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, outside/dumpster fire, tire fire.
Saturday
3:26 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1283 Route 119, reported outside/dumpster fire, tire fire.
5:40 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 44 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
6:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Holt Place, fire alarm.
10:33 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.
1:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 544 Forristall Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Salisbury Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:13 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 77 Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash, two medical transports, minor injuries.
3:20 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Centre Street, brush/smoke investigation.
3:40 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Doane Hill Road, assist other agency.
3:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.
4:19 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Baine Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:22 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 15 Summit Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
4:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 385 Sand Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 535 Old Greenfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Wright St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 197 Greenfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 48 Divol Pond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:57 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 459 Warwick Road, reported vehicle fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.
Sunday
12:15 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, outside/dumpster fire, contained to the dumpster.
1:24 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 158 Crowningshield Road, odor investigation.
7:38 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Beaver Dam Road, outside/dumpster fire, contained to the dumpster.
9:00 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not immediately available.
10:49 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
1:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 Central Square, fire alarm.
1:34 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.
3:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Hanover St., fire alarm.
7:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Oriole Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
7:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 216 Gilsum St., odor investigation.
7:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Sullivan Center Road, chimney fire, contained to the chimney.
9:33 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, brush/smoke investigation.