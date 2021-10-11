Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, including the following:
Friday
12:12 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 412 Eaton Road, fire alarm.
9:47 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 8 Whittemore Farm Road, fire alarm.
11:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:56 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 90 Elm St., tree/wires/transformer call.
12:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
1:01 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 45 West Hill Road, fire alarm.
2:58 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Route 123A, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
4:08 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash, two people taken to the hospital, no further information available.
6:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 700 West St., service call.
6:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, fire alarm.
8:35 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, fire alarm.
Saturday
2:33 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 249 N.H. Route 119, mattress on fire in the road, no injuries or other damage.
3:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
4:53 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 180 Upper Troy Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:04 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 36 Alder Court, carbon monoxide call.
12:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 222 West St., fire alarm.
2:28 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 17 Norway Hill Road, assisting another agency.
3:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
5:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 192 Carlton Road, service call.
5:33 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 40 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
6:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
11:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 South Winchester St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:09 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 20 Smith Drive, trash can fire.
12:33 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 828 Court St., fire alarm.
5:03 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 537 Main St., gas call.
8:32 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:17 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:20 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Burt St., tree/wires/transformer call.
10:46 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 740 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
11:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Gemini Drive, service call.
11:41 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 70 School House Road, service call.
11:41 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 188 Concord St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:43 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 14 Duncan Road, service call.
4:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
4:51 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 154 Westport Village Road, appliance fire, no injuries or severe damage.
10:48 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.