In addition to numerous tree/wires/transformer calls, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Sept. 30, including the following:
12:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., service call.
12:18 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 6 Barker St., carbon monoxide call.
12:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 671 Park Ave., fire alarm.
1:54 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 491 Valley Road, fire alarm.
2:04 a.m. Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 146 N.H. Route 119 West, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:50 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
5:58 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, service call.
7:02 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Hinsdale Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 671 Park Ave., fire alarm.
8:27 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 867 N.H. Route 12, fire alarm.
10:52 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Hastings Ave., fire alarm.
6:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 390 Court St., service call.
8:15 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Atkinson Street, brush/smoke investigation.