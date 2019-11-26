Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Nov. 25, including:
12:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 119 Meadow Road, odor investigation.
12:31 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 111 Prospect St., tree/wires/transformer call.
1:34 a.m., Dummerston Fire Department to 16 Carpenter Road, car crash, no medical transport.
4:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Eastview Road, odor investigation.
5:24 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 22 Spring St., service call.
9:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Central Square, fire alarm.
12:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 77 Arch St., fire alarm.
1:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 117 West St., odor investigation.
1:13 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 367 Clinton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:37 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 222 Lovers Lane, mutual aid call.
5:33 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 487 U.S. Route 202, car crash, no medical transport.
6:07 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to 11 Main St., odor investigation.