Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Nov. 12, including:
5:49 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.
8:45 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:17 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 13 Willow St., fire alarm.
2:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
7:27 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 220 Fay Martin Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:09 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 414 Fullam Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.