Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Nov. 8, Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, including:
Friday
6:15 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
8:53 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 10 Royalston Falls Road, assist other agency.
9:43 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 341 Route 9, fire alarm.
10:56 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 West St., odor investigation.
11:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
1:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 349 Proctor Road, fire alarm.
1:58 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
3:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Kennedy Drive, carbon monoxide call.
3:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Gilsum St., fire alarm.
5:17 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 5 Contoocook Ave., malfunction with carbon monoxide reader.
5:46 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no medical transport.
6:48 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
6:59 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no medical transport.
7:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Davis St., fire alarm.
10:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 North Lincoln St., furnace problem.
Saturday
1:01 a.m. Keene Fire Department to Emerald Street, fire alarm.
6:41 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 678 Old Homestead Highway, rekindled fire.
7:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Winchester Court, liquid propane gas call.
8:29 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 349 Proctor Road, fire alarm.
9:04 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 25 Bellview Drive, appliance issue.
10:09 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1676 Route 9, fire alarm.
11:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 435 Winchester St., liquid propane gas call.
12:03 p.m. Keene Fire Department to Pinehurst Avenue, brush/smoke investigation.
2:44 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle fire.
3:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 298 Main St., fire alarm.
4:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 93rd St., fire alarm.
6:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to High Street, brush/smoke investigation.
6:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Foster St., carbon monoxide call, burned food, no readings.
10:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Main St., assist other agency.
11:06 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no medical transport.
Sunday
12:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Blake St., assist other agency.
5:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Redgate Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
7:32 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 69 Kapper Drive, fire alarm.
8:33 a.m., 11:06 a.m., and 1:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Key Road, testing a fire alarm system.
10:21 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to High Street, brush/smoke investigation.
11:04 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Ames Plaza Lane, gas investigation.
12:36 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bookseller Road, reported vehicle fire, nothing found.
2:01 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 185 Bigelow Hill Road, outside/dumpster call.
3:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Windy Row, gas investigation.