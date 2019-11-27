Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Nov. 26, including:
5:50 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 113 Grove St., liquid propane gas.
7:01 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 24 Long Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.
7:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 93 Railroad St., fire alarm.
8:15 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 113 Grove St., service call.
10:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 371 Pearl St., odor investigation.
10:47 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 449 Route 12A, fire alarm.
10:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.
1:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
2:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 Gunn Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:28 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
4:34 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 1048 Route 12A, chimney fire.
4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
4:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 29 Perry Lane, carbon monoxide call, no readings detected.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., odor investigation.
7:15 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Westminster Street, service call.
7:45 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 240 Gilmore Pond Road, service call.
10:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 590 Court St., fire alarm.