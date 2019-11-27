Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Nov. 26, including:

5:50 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 113 Grove St., liquid propane gas.

7:01 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

7:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 24 Long Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.

7:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 93 Railroad St., fire alarm.

8:15 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 113 Grove St., service call.

10:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 371 Pearl St., odor investigation.

10:47 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 449 Route 12A, fire alarm.

10:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.

1:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

2:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 Gunn Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

4:28 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

4:34 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 1048 Route 12A, chimney fire.

4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

4:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 29 Perry Lane, carbon monoxide call, no readings detected.

5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., odor investigation.

7:15 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Westminster Street, service call.

7:45 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 240 Gilmore Pond Road, service call.

10:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 590 Court St., fire alarm.

Sierra Hubbard can be reached at 355-8546 or at shubbard@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SierraHubbardKS.