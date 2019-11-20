Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Nov. 19, including:
2:46 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 249 State Route 12 North, car crash, one medical transport, no further details available.
3:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Blake St., odor investigation.
6:58 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Plantation Drive, fuel spill.
7:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 774 State Route 119, fire alarm.
8:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Vernon St., service call.
9:38 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 169 Roxbury Road, car crash, no medical transport.
9:41 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, service call.
11:55 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 74 Staples Lane, odor investigation.
3:44 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 114 Jaffrey Road, car crash, one medical transport, no further details available.
6:36 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 125 Prospect St., odor investigation.
6:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 61 Summer St., call for chimney fire but chimney was just backed up.
7:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 23 Manor Way, service call.
9:30 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Route 137, car crash, no medical transport.