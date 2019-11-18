Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Nov. 15, Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, including:
Friday
5:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
9:26 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Route 123A, motor vehicle crash with medical transport, no further information available.
9:46 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 322 Jaffrey Road, carbon monoxide.
11:19 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
12:02 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, service call.
1:32 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle fire.
1:35 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 Central St., faulty propane valve.
1:43 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 349 Proctor Road, fire alarm.
1:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Old Summit Road, dumpster fire.
2:03 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 227 Rockingham St., fire alarm.
4:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 127 Washington St., service call.
5:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to South Winchester Street, permitted burn.
9:55 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1248 Second N.H. Turnpike, mutual aid.
10:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Nims Road, carbon monoxide.
Saturday
12:09 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, mutual aid.
1:04 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:17 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Elm Avenue, motor vehicle crash, one person transported with minor injuries.
10 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 130 Branch Road, odor investigation.
10:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 550 Marlboro St., service call.
10:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
12:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Gates St., odor investigation.
12:31 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:46 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 4 Athol Road, mutual aid.
2:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., service call.
3:10 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Pierce Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
4:30 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 148 Route 202, minor fuel spill.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Windsor Court, fire alarm.
9:12 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle partially into lake, no medical transports.
10:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
10:45 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 25 Plowshare Lane, faulty carbon monoxide detector.
11:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:41 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Barnett Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:22 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 280 Pleasant St., first-alarm shed fire.
2:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to hospital, no further information available.
3:47 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 349 Proctor Road, fire alarm.
9:04 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:16 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, motor vehicle crash, one person transported as precaution.
9:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 206 Southfield Lane, service call.
10:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Union St., carbon monoxide.