Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Nov. 13, including:
8:25 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 129 Mountain Road, odor investigation.
8:32 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to Washington Pond Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:43 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 70 Keene Road, service call.
4:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire, no medical transport.
4:36 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 4 Denman Thompson Highway, odor investigation.
5:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Harrison St., service call.
5:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Ames Plaza Lane, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 76 Mechanic St., fire alarm.