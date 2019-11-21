Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Nov. 20, including:
9:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Washington St., odor investigation.
10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 82 Kelleher St., tree/wires/transformer.
2:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 24 Adams St., pellet stove issue.
3:25 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
5:30 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 350 Whitney Road, pellet stove issue.
7:18 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 24 Atkinson St., appliance issue.
11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.