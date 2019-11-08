Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Nov. 7, including:
7:43 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 369 East Lake Road, carbon monoxide call, no readings.
10:37 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 520 Cobble Hill Road, high carbon monoxide readings due to a faulty propane cookstove, no medical transports.
11:38 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 168 Windmill Hill Road, fire alarm.
12:06 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash with one medical transport to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and one to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information immediately available.
2:14 and 2:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Green St., fire alarm.
6:38 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 849 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
9:23 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.