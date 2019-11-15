Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Nov. 14, including:
1:16 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, single motor vehicle crash, driver taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
1:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 105 Pearl St., fire alarm.
7:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Gates St., appliance issue.
7:53 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 33 Brattleboro Road, fluids leaking from vehicle.
9:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Mechanic St., service call.
3:09 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 69 South St., assist other agency.
3:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
5:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:27 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
5:58 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 56 Old Homestead Highway, appliance issue.
6:50 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 105 Stillwater Way, carbon monoxide call.
7:07 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
8:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 47 Monadnock Highway, odor investigation.
9:30 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, small brush fire.
11:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Windsor Court, fire alarm.