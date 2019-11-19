Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Nov. 18, including:
11:17 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 648 Route 10, odor investigation.
1:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 312 Washington St., fire alarm.
2:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 74 Old Westport Road, odor investigation.
2:28 p.m. and 6 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 298 Main St., fire alarm.
3:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 180 Court St., fire alarm.
5:34 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to North Lincoln Street, odor investigation.
6:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hurricane Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:10 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 5 Old Hancock Road, service call.