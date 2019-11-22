Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Nov. 21, including:

12:25 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

1:14 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 118 Atkinson St., carbon monoxide alarm.

6:51 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Whittemore Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 829 Court St., service call.

7:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 129 Pearl St., liquid-propane gas call.

10:30 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 69 Bryant Road, fire alarm.

4:32 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

5:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.

8:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Appleton St., liquid-propane gas call.

8:48 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 768 Route 10, fire alarm.

9:27 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 12 Ferin Road, carbon monoxide call.

10:28 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 100 Richmond Road, service call.

10:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., outside/dumpster fire.

10:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Prescott St., fire alarm.

 