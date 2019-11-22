Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Nov. 21, including:
12:25 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:14 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 118 Atkinson St., carbon monoxide alarm.
6:51 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Whittemore Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 829 Court St., service call.
7:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 129 Pearl St., liquid-propane gas call.
10:30 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 69 Bryant Road, fire alarm.
4:32 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.
8:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Appleton St., liquid-propane gas call.
8:48 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 768 Route 10, fire alarm.
9:27 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 12 Ferin Road, carbon monoxide call.
10:28 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 100 Richmond Road, service call.
10:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., outside/dumpster fire.
10:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Prescott St., fire alarm.