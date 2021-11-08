Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Nov. 5-7, including the following:
Friday
12:30 a.m. Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:27 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 72 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
6:55 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to River Road, vehicle crash, two medical transports, no further information available.
6:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Bruder St., fire alarm.
7:58 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 123 Kings Highway, service call.
8:52 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to Hardy Hill Road, maintenance vehicle’s trailer caught fire. Minor damage to the trailer, no injuries.
9:36 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 159 Prospect Hill, fire alarm.
12:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center for a medical issue not caused by the crash. No injuries reported.
1:46 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 1162 Acworth Road, structure fire, Charlestown mobile home. No further information available.
3:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, fuel spill, no further information available.
4:47 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Main St., odor investigation.
8:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
7 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:25 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 Route 12 North, fire alarm.
10:14 a.m., North Walpole to Bellows Falls Road, assist other agency.
11:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation.
2:19 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 457 Middle Winchendon Road, fire alarm.
3:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Sullivan Center Road, carbon monoxide alarm. No medical transports.
3:53 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 485 Upper Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
4:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord Street, tree/wires/transformer.
5:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Jennison Street, brush/smoke investigation.
6:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1116 Route 119, odor investigation.
7:07 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Valley Park Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
7:54 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 328 Pearl St., liquid propane gas.
10:39 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Main Street, unpermitted burn.
Sunday
11:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 14 Cranberry Road, service call.
11:24 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 69 Main St., fire alarm.
5:54 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transports.