Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Nov. 5, including the following:
12:19 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 County Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:56 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 48 North Bennington Road, vehicle crash, one person declined medical attention, no transport.
1:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 98 South Lincoln St., fire alarm.
1:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Vernon St., resolved issue with municipal fire alarm system.
5:25 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 56 Grove St., reported porch fire was found to be permitted burn.
6:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 124 Main St., odor investigation.
8:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 0 South Lincoln St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, electrical hazard.
10:20 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 35 Keene Road, fire alarm.
10:58 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 105 Connecticut Heights Road, service call.
10:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Corporate Drive, fire alarm.
11:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 0 Maple Ave., vehicle crash, no medical transport.