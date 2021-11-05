Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Nov. 4, including the following:
12:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Hastings Avenue, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center.
2:39 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 37 William North Road, fire alarm.
5:58 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Kings Highway, tree/wires/transformer.
6:40 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, fire alarm.
8:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 410 West St., service call.
2:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 487 Forest Lake Road, fire alarm.
2:51 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, vehicle crash downing a power line, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center.
3:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., children burning debris in a wooded area.
4:51 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 15 Water St., odor investigation.
5:01 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Chapel Street, brush/smoke investigation.
9:44 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 284 Athol Road, mutual aid.