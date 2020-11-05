Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Nov. 4, including the following:

5:53 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

7:28 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 60 Sharon Road, vehicle fire.

8:15 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 199 North St., fire alarm.

8:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Church Street, service call.

2:35 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.

3:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 353 West St., fire alarm.

7:27 p.m., Stoddard Fire department to 101 Colonial Way, service call.

 