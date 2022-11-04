Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Nov. 3, including:
6:39 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old St., fire alarm.
6:49 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to South Winchester Street, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
8:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to South Lincoln Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:54 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 120 North Main St., fire alarm.
12:39 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 Route 12 North, fire alarm.
1:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Sonja Drive, fire alarm.
2:17 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 332 Red Gate Road, fire alarm.
3:38 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to South Parrish Road, brush/smoke investigation. Believed to be smoke from a brush fire in Northfield, Mass.
4:14 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Industrial Park Drive, liquid propane gas leak from a tank. Handled before first responders arrived.
4:32 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 111 Gilmore Pond Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Forristall Road, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a non-permitted burn.
6:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Roxbury St., odor investigation. Turned out to be an issue with a furnace.
8:53 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 31 Alder Court, fire alarm.
