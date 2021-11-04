Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Nov. 3, including the following:
2:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Island St., fire alarm.
2:57 a.m., Francestown Fire Department to 170 Main St., carbon monoxide call.
6:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 155 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
9:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Washington St., fire alarm.
10:51 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 108 Gateway Drive, carbon monoxide call.
1:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
4:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Chapel St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:20 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 73 Sand Hill Road, issue with gas stove, no fire or injuries reported.
9:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Concord St., brush/smoke investigation.
11:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.