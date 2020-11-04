Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 3, including the following:
4:33 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Deparment to 9 Church St., structure fire in basement, minimal damage and no injuries.
7:26 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Cold Pond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:30 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
8:42 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 422 Elm St., service call.
3:48 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 217 Canal St., structure fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.
5:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
6:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 41 Temple Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transport.