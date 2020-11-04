Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 3, including the following:

4:33 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Deparment to 9 Church St., structure fire in basement, minimal damage and no injuries.

7:26 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Cold Pond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:30 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.

8:42 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 422 Elm St., service call.

3:48 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 217 Canal St., structure fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.

5:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

6:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 41 Temple Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

 