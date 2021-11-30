Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Nov. 29, including:
12:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Court, unknown fire.
8:37 a.m. and 9:10 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:05 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 189 Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:37 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 27 Route 12, gas investigation.
12:42 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 84 Middle Oxbow Road, outside/dumpster fire.
2:42 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 485 Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 46 Cheney Ave., odor investigation.
7:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Pine Ave., service call.
8:57 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 100 Forestview Drive, gas investigation.
8:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 143 Tarmac Road, assist other agency.
9:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Granite St., gas investigation.
9:25 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Aiken St., fire alarm.