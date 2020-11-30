Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Nov. 27-29, including the following:
Friday
7:12 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Winchester St., fire alarm.
10:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 140 Kennedy Drive, fire alarm.
11:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Meetinghouse Road, carbon monoxide call.
1:58 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1256 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 454 U.S. Route 202, vehicle fire.
6:37 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 15 Cray Road, appliance fire, no injuries or significant damage.
Saturday
9:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., minor fuel spill.
9:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 255 West St., electrical hazard.
10:13 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
1:10 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 12 Tuttle St., odor investigation.
1:50 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 84 Nutting Road, carbon monoxide call.
2:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Ash Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:45 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 169 Welcome Hill Road, electrical hazard.
6:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 74 Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Sunday
1:44 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Walker Road, unknown fire call, no damage or injuries.
11:23 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 115 Mt. Gilboa Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney.
12:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Woodland Heights, fire alarm.
6:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 31 Colonial Square, fire alarm.
7:42 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 46 Bowkerville Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:16 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.