Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 2, including the following:
12:04 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 School St., fire alarm.
5:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 368 Court St., odor investigation.
8:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Stonehouse Lane, service call.
9:50 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 7 Gosselin Road, reported structure fire, electrical issue, no fire.
12:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Jennison St., brush/smoke investigation.
12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Church St., fire alarm.
1:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 94 Pearl St., gas investigation.
9:12 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:54 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 116 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.