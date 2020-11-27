Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 25 and 26, including the following:
Wednesday
7:38 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 6 High St., chimney fire.
7:58 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 144 Westport Village Road, problem with a stove, no injuries.
8:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman St., fire alarm.
1:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 4 Governor Square, carbon monoxide call.
2:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 130 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
5:57 p.m., Bellows Fall Fire Department to 9 Pine St., service call.
7:41 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Ames Plaza Lane, vehicle crash, three transported for medical treatment, no further information available.
Thursday
5:13 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Old Route 12 North, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Winter St., fire alarm.
11:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
12:11 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Ryan Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:15 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 22 Cavender Road, fire alarm.
5:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 191 Key Road, fire alarm.
6:51 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:22 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 341 N.H. Route 9, fire alarm.
7:39 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 178 Chesham Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:05 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 189 Winchester Road, service call.
10:43 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 103 Atkinson St., carbon monoxide call.