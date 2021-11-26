Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 24 and 25, including the following:
Wednesday
1:57 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 90 Valley Park Drive, fire alarm.
2:19 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
6:03 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 37 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
6:58 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 34 Town Beach Road, outside fire, small pile of weeds burning, no injuries.
7:10 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 258 Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Pine St., carbon monoxide call.
8:20 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 26 Church St., furnace problem, no injuries or damage.
11:11 a.m. Stoddard Fire Department to 575 Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
1:41 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 173 Scenic Drive, service call.
6:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 207 Old Walpole Road, pellet stove fire, contained to stove, no injuries.
7:12 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 145 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
10:29 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 4 Sunter Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney, no injuries.
Thursday
5:42 a.m. and 8:52 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 30 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.
11:53 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 448 Alstead Center Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
1:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vine St., carbon monoxide alarm.
1:28 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 368 Ramsay Hill Road, fire alarm.
1:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 298 Squantum Road, fire alarm.
2:09 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 368 Ramsay Hill Road, fire alarm.
10:28 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 4 Barker St., carbon monoxide alarm.