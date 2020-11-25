Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 24, including the following:
8:40 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 867 N.H. Route 12, fire alarm.
10:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 210 West St., fire alarm.
1:22 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 25 Pierce Road, reported odor of gas in the building, caused by an issue with stove.
2:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 334 Roxbury St., service call.
5:03 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Concord Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:17 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Town Beach Road, service call.
8:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 High St., service call.
9:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
11:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Wilder St., reported appliance fire that turned out to be issue with furnace.