Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 23, including the following:
1:33 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 90 Monadnock Highway, odor investigation.
8:50 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:10 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 466 West St., LP gas call.
6:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center for a wrist injury.